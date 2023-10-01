Is The Woman in the Wall new tonight? Season 2 hopes

Is The Woman in the Wall new tonight on BBC One, and is there any chance at all of us getting something more from this story?

Based on what we have seen from the Ruth Wilson series over the past month and a half, it is no surprise that there would be an eagerness for more. We are talking here about a smart, intense story with fantastic performances and big twists. It is not that hard to argue that there should be some more great stuff coming down the road.

Unfortunately, though, this is where the harsh reality has to settle in a little bit — last week marked the season finale and for now, there is no reporting out there that suggests that we’re going to be getting a season 2. As great as it would be to get that, we also have to be realistic here when it comes to our changes. The show tied together a lot of the story at the end of the finale, so they would have to create something almost entirely new to bring it back.

In the world of television, we have learned to never say never in the sense that if something makes enough money, powerful people will almost always want a little bit more of it further on down the road. However, British television tends to be a little bit more cautious about this than some other networks here in America. We think the more likely situation here is that the BBC opts to work with Wilson and the producers on something else down the road — and following the success of this show, there will be plenty of people excited to watch.

For those of you who are reading this article from the United States and wondering about a local debut for The Woman in the Wall, all we can say is that it will be here in due time.

