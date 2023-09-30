The Changeling season 1 episode 7: The last before finale

Want to learn a little bit more about The Changeling season 1 episode 7 on Apple TV+ next week? Well, there is a lot to look forward to when it comes to this self-described adult fairy tale. However, there are also still reasons for some questions.

Take, for example, whether or not every aspect of the story will fall into place before the finale. There are only two episodes left this season! That does mean that there’s a lot that has to be crammed into a pretty short period of time at this point.

If you do want to get a few more details now all about what lies ahead, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full The Changeling season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

Lillian reckons with a dark night from her past and records a message for her son, Apollo.

Obviously, there’s going to be a lot more to discuss in this upcoming episode beyond what is in here right now, and we would argue that whatever happens here is going to carry over almost directly to the finale. When you stop and think about it for a moment, isn’t that the wait it should be? We at least hope so!

No matter what happens from here on out, let’s just hope for some really stunning visual moments and some great performances — in other words, a lot of what we have seen from The Changeling so far during its run. Given that it really does feel like the show came on the aforementioned streaming service a mere matter of days ago, it is pretty crazy to be discussing it through the lens now of something that is going to be off the air for some significant span of time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Changeling right now, including more discussion about a season 2

What do you most want to see moving into The Changeling season 1 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some more news.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







