Heels season 3 revival: Show EP looking for new home

Mere days away from the show being canceled at Starz, is there a chance at a Heels season 3 somewhere else? Let’s just put it this way: There is a real interest in making that happen seemingly behind the scenes.

Is anything guaranteed? Far from it. Yet, we can at least tell you that showrunner Mike O’Malley is putting his best foot forward to make that happen. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the executive producer (who also plays Gully on-screen) had the following to say about shopping the show around:

[We] are actively doing it right now. And some of the actors are still under contract. Obviously, the [writers’] strike just ended. I couldn’t have any conversations about this [until now], and granted, they just told me on Friday. But not only are we trying to [find a new network], I really believe the Starz executives when they say they want to see a future for the show too, because they did invest a lot in the show… I really do think it’s going to have a life someplace else.

So why was Heels canceled if Starz does want to see it have a future? It seems to be about business. O’Malley notes that the timing for season 2 in the summer was tough, and then the cast and writers were unable to promote it during the strikes. There was also the controversial comments Stephen Amell made about the strike, which he later walked back on social media.

One other issue? We don’t think that Starz necessarily was the right venue for it in the first place. This feels more well-suited for a place like FX or Apple TV+, where there is a more consistent amount of programming that could gel with the show’s audience.

Given the way that season 2 ended for Jack Spade, the one thing we do know is this: Fans are going to want to see it back.

Do you think there is any chance at a Heels season 3 happening somewhere beyond Starz?

