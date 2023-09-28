Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Blue’s gameplan; Felicia’s call

For those of you who want to get a window into where a certain player’s head is at on the Big Brother 25 live feeds, let’s talk about Blue.

Is she one of the more frustrating players to watch? Absolutely, but some of that is showmance-related and unless Cameron blows it in the zombie competition, Jared will leave the house. With that, Blue will be somewhat alone and she has to figure that out.

The funny thing is that Blue has been doing camera talks for a lot of the season, but often the show cuts away before we have a chance to see all of them. Here, what we had a chance to see from her is that she wants to see Cory targeted at some point in the future, and she wants to win Head of Household to try to make that happen. We know that she hasn’t won much yet, but in a certain sort of competition, she has a chance.

Also, Blue does want to work Cirie as we move forward, and that may make the two of them somewhat of a convenient alliance. That would then mean you have those two, Cameron and Bowie, Felicia and Mecole, Cory and America, and then Matt and Jag. Is Big Brother 25 becoming more and more of a game of duos? You can argue that, but it is a little more complicated.

In other news…

Felicia still seems to be well-aware of how good of a player Cirie is, given that she went from a primary target last week to now, everyone letting her slide by without Jared. This could be the case for the next few weeks, but this is something to still consider as we get further and further into the season.

