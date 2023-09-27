Strange Planet season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the season 1 finale today on Apple TV+, is there going to be a Strange Planet season 2? Or, will this prove to be the end?

As some of you may be familiar already, this animated adaptation does have some really talented people working on it behind the scenes including executive producer Dan Harmon. Also, there is a bit of a Community reunion here with Danny Pudi as a part of the voice cast. There is a lighthearted sense of whimsy that is present here, and you honestly don’t see that present all that much in a number of other shows that are out there. Doesn’t that alone merit a little bit more attention?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that nothing is confirmed, as the folks at Apple TV+ have not addressed the show’s future one way or another. Absolutely there is still a case to be made that we could be seeing more of Strange Planet at some point down the road, but we’ll wait and see precisely when they will decide. Many streaming services do like to wait weeks or even months to make a decision, largely as a means of ensuring that they are collecting as much information as humanly possible when it comes to viewership.

Do we think there are more stories to be told here? That almost goes without saying but just like you would expect, a number of different factors go into making a decision like this. A certain bit of patience is required and for now, we will just have to wait and see what transpires.

If you do want to see more of the show, then the only advice that we can offer at present is to check out the show and beyond just that, recommend it to a lot of other friends at the same exact time.

Do you want to see a Strange Planet season 2 arrive at some point down the road on Apple TV+?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

