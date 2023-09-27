Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Zombie comp tease & Belgium?

As we dive deeper into day 57 within the Big Brother 25 house, we are still waiting to see the big zombie competition play out. Will Cameron or Jared come back into the game? We’re desperate to learn, largely because we’re just desperate to see some major progress in the game again. Otherwise, we’re basically stuck watching a lot of people rehash various alliances and events to each other.

With this being said, we can at least share a small new tease for what the competition is going to look like when it airs on CBS tomorrow, mostly because it was briefly leaked on the feeds today!

So what are we looking at? The comp is in the backyard, and it does look like it is some sort of puzzle involving a rather massive human mold that has to be put together. It feels like some of the comparisons to the Kaitlyn Herman Memorial Competition from season 20 were pretty apt, and this may not be too difficult if someone can handle the pressure and stay focused on the task at hand.

Now, we know already that Cameron is the person competing, just as we also know he is good at competitions. We tend to think that he will make it through this and advance.

Belgium alliance?

Yes, for some reason the group of Matt, Cory, America, and Jag have settled on a random country as an alliance name, with the Bloodbaths being some sort of possible backup. We honestly wonder if the show is going to let them use Belgium as a name for the Diary Room, but does it matter? How real of an alliance is this? Based on yesterday, Matt and Jag weren’t feeling that loyal to this group anymore, even though they weren’t looking to target Cory or America immediately.

The only other major note we can give is that Cameron does still seem to be loyal to Bowie Jane over anyone else — though he is trying to keep it under the radar.

