Last Week Tonight with John Oliver gets post-strike return date

With today marking the official end of the WGA strike, everyone is getting back to work — what does that mean for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver? Well, let’s just say that the late-night sensation is coming back to HBO sooner than anyone would expect!

Today, it was confirmed by the show itself that on Sunday, October 1, you will have a chance to see a new episode air. Here is what the official account had to say in a post on Twitter:

Now that the WGA strike is over, we’re so excited to say we’ll be back this Sunday with a new episode! That’s right, after five long months, we’re finally going to let John out of his hole. But we promise, he’s been very happy in there. He’s had water and toys and everything.

So what is the main focus of the show going to be? That’s a great question though personally, we think it would be really interesting if he did a full piece as to why the strike happened and what it was that so many people were fighting for. Some of that has become clear when it comes to the mainstream press, with streaming residuals, AI, and also writers’ room size being a big focus of what the WGA were fighting for.

Since the show went on hiatus during the strike, Oliver has been on the picket lines working to fight for all creative people. Beyond just that, he has performed a number of stand-up gigs and also been a part of the Strike Force Five podcast alongside a number of other late-night hosts in Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Seth Meyers. They are all poised to get back to work after a long hiatus on Monday. Meanwhile, Real Time with Bill Maher is going to be back to work on Friday, which will make it the first late-night show to come back since all of this first began.

What do you most want to see moving into Last Week Tonight with John Oliver when it returns this weekend?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

