Is Big Brother 25 new tonight on CBS, September 27?

Is Big Brother 25 new tonight on CBS? If you are hoping to see more of the reality show, we more than understand.

After all, go ahead and remember the following: Typically, we have seen the show on the air on Wednesday nights all season long. Why not assume the same exact thing here?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

Well, here is the bad news: Big Brother 25 is going to be off Wednesdays for the rest of the season. It is going to be shifting to Tuesdays for its Power of Veto shows, but there was no Veto Competition this week and because of that, no need for a new episode. We are going to have to wait until tomorrow night to see what’s next.

So what is ahead during that episode? Well, it’s honestly not that difficult to explain, as you are going to be seeing the competition to see if Cameron will make it back to the game. If he wins, he comes back; if he loses, then you are looking at a situation in which Jared comes back instead. In that way, this is a pretty cut-and-dry situation where one leaves and one goes. Yet, in the midst of all of this, we do think that there’s going to be a lot of messiness shown as some of the players try to adjust and prepare themselves for whatever comes next.

We’ve said this before and we’ll keep saying it moving forward; the last thing that we ever want to see moving forward is the producers ever doing a twist like this again. It has basically made the live feeds dead for the past several days!

Related – Be sure to get some news from the Big Brother 25 live feeds this week

What do you most want to see on Big Brother 25 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







