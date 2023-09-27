Invasion season 2 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Down the Rabbit Hole’

As we get prepared to see Invasion season 2 episode 7 over on Apple TV+ next week, do you want to know more about what’s next? This is a story titled “Down the Rabbit Hole” and, of course, there are going to be some big jaw-droppers that you see throughout this. Why wouldn’t there be? While there are still a few more episodes left this season, that doesn’t mean that the producers are going to be saving the rest of their jaw-droppers. There could be something big sooner rather than later, so our advice is quite simple: Be prepared. Don’t be shocked if the creative team finds a way to generate some danger from unexpected places.

Once you do just that, be sure to check out the Invasion season 2 episode 7 synopsis with other insight about the future:

Trevante and Rose investigate a clue that leads them to Ben Shelton’s farm. Monty has suspicions in the mission and confides in Jamila.

Will these suspicions amount to something more? For now, let’s just say that we have to wait and see on that! It shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise, but of course nobody wants to give anything too major away as of yet.

As to where all of this is going…

The only thing that we can say right now is that for the time being, there is no official season 3 over at the streamer. If you want that to happen, the simple way to make it happen is to keep watching and, beyond just that, try to convince some other people to do the same! We are in an era where there is a lot of streaming competition and beyond just that, we keep seeing a lot of shows getting canceled left and right. Invasion is not a cheap endeavor, and it deserves being around for more episodes.

