Invasion season 2 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Down the Rabbit Hole’
Trevante and Rose investigate a clue that leads them to Ben Shelton’s farm. Monty has suspicions in the mission and confides in Jamila.
Will these suspicions amount to something more? For now, let’s just say that we have to wait and see on that! It shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise, but of course nobody wants to give anything too major away as of yet.
As to where all of this is going…
The only thing that we can say right now is that for the time being, there is no official season 3 over at the streamer. If you want that to happen, the simple way to make it happen is to keep watching and, beyond just that, try to convince some other people to do the same! We are in an era where there is a lot of streaming competition and beyond just that, we keep seeing a lot of shows getting canceled left and right. Invasion is not a cheap endeavor, and it deserves being around for more episodes.
