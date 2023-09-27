Dancing with the Stars 32 premiere: Where is it on Disney+?

For those of you who were looking for the premiere of Dancing with the Stars season 32 on Disney+, we understand if you were a little confused.

After all, let’s put it like this: The expectation was that the show was going to be available right away at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time but upon loading the app then, the ballroom competition was nowhere to be seen. Instead, there were episodes listed from season 31, which aired last fall. This was certainly confusing, mostly due to the fact that last season was a Disney+ exclusive, so you would have thought that any obvious kinks with the production would have been worked out at this point.

Yet, that was clearly not the case — or, at least for all people. There were some viewers who seemed to have no real issue getting the premiere right away, but that wasn’t the case for everyone. As of 8:07 p.m., for example, it was still not showing up here.

So what is the issue here? As far as we can gather, it is all based on region. For viewers in the West Coast (which includes us), we have to wait until we get around to 8:00 p.m. Pacific to see it. This is a change from last year, which allowed for live coast-to-coast viewing.

Until we hear otherwise…

We are going to assume that the new season of DWTS is going to be available for Disney+ viewers on the West Coast at the same time as it airs on ABC. This is probably due to local affiliates not wanting their viewership to be taken away by a streaming service. Is that understandable? On one level sure, but this could have also been better communicated to Disney+ subscribers far in advance to avoid any conclusion.

Related – Check out some more news on Dancing with the Stars now, including spoilers

Were you looking forward to watching Dancing with the Stars season 32 tonight on Disney+

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay tuned to get further updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







