Breeders season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at FX?

Following tonight’s big finale, is there a chance that a Breeders season 5 is going to happen over on FX? Or, is this the end?

Well, as you would imagine, there are a lot of different things that could have happened with the Martin Freeman series. However, the future here is simple: Tonight is the series finale. There is no season 5 coming, as it was announced in advance of the season 4 premiere that it would be the final one.

Is that in some ways bittersweet? Sure, but at the same time we can’t sit here and pretend that we are shocked about this in the slightest. Why would we be? We are talking here about a show that had a fantastic run and yet, this was never meant to be a particularly long one. This show has that British comedy sensibility where you stay on board for a handful of years, get a good run in and then, at the end of the day, you say goodbye and that’s it.

In theory, we suppose that a series like this could be around for at least a good while, but sometimes, it is better to end on a creative high point or, at the very least, while people are still discussing you. The truth here is that we’re not sure that Breeders ever fully reached its full commercial potential, but that is probably tied more to the fact that there is just a lot of scripted stuff on the air right now and it is rather difficult at times to stand out from the pack. That’s especially the case with a show that is not necessarily about being big or flashy.

For now, let’s just be happy that a show like this existed in the first place, and it is our hope that a lot of people did get attached to this world and some of its characters over time.

(Photo: FX.)

