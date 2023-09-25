American Horror Story: Delicate episode 2: What is Dex’s intention?

There are so many things to wonder entering American Horror Story: Delicate episode 2 on FX, so why not discuss Dex? We are looking here at a situation where Anna and her love are currently in the process of trying to have a baby. However, something just feels a little bit off.

So what is it? Well, consider the fact that Dex seemed to have a more direct relationship with her doctor than she did. Or, questions surrounding why Matt Czuchry’s character is being so secretive about his past with Adeline, the last woman he was with.

Given the history of this franchise and the strangely-cold relationship that these two characters have, we don’t think it is a jaw-dropper to say that there could be something terribly awry going on behind the scenes … but what is it?

The easy theory is that Dex is somehow after her money or is driving her mad by doing something to her medication. Or, he is doing something to get her out of the picture. It already feels like he is creating some distance between the two, and it is possible that he and the doctor are in cahoots.

What we have to say is this: As likely as it is the Dex is up to something on Delicate, we really hope that this is not a rinse-and-repeat of some of the same situations that we’ve seen on the show over the past few years. After all, we want something more than just a repeat or familiar tropes. As a matter of fact, we think that we all deserve that — just as we deserve a chapter of the franchise that truly leaves our jaws on the floor.

