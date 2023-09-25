Krapopolis season 1 episode 2 air date, what’s next

Following the premiere tonight on Fox, are you interested in getting a Krapopolis season 1 episode 2 air date on Fox? What about a better sense of what lies ahead?

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and make the following clear: For now, the plan here appears to be to make this some sort of weekly event here. Fox’s animated lineup is one of the only scripted lineups still on the air amidst the WGA strike, and we do tend to think that the network is going to prioritize this show more than many others.

Tyrannis returns from a quest with a girlfriend, but it was all a setup from Deliria to make him think he’s a hero. Hippocampus, Stupendous, and Schlub fight and then befriend the species of wolves in the all-new “Wife Swamp” episode of Krapopolis airing Sunday, October 1 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KRA-102) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Why Fox has a lot of confidence in this show

First and foremost, remember that executive producer Dan Harmon has a long history of producing hits, both in the animated and also live-action space. There are already a whopping three seasons ordered here, so the hope is that this show is finally going to complete Fox’s animated lineup in a way that the network hasn’t had in a rather long time. We do really hope that they can find a way in order to make this show shine, and we do think it will help over the next few weeks having the series around other ones like The Simpsons. Also, consider the fact that you’ve also got the NFL, which we know already is one of the best lead-ins that you can possibly ask for.

