Dreaming Whilst Black season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the season 1 finale today on Showtime, are you going to have a chance to get a Dreaming Whilst Black season 2? Or, are we already at the end?

First and foremost, we really should start about where things currently stand: The British comedy series has not been confirmed for some sort of big return as of yet. Would it be great if we get a chance to see that? Sure, but this is something that could take a decent amount of time in order to figure out. There are multiple networks at play here and beyond just that, you want to also see creatively what the story could be from here on out.

Ultimately, we do recognize that it may be rather difficult in order to gauge where things stand from a numbers point of view. The majority of people who see Showtime have a tendency to watch after the fact, and that means that we do not get the full story right away. Streaming numbers are not readily available to consumers.

If there is one thing that we could say right now, it is simply this: Dreaming Whilst Black deserves an opportunity to find a platform. Also, Showtime needs some non-franchises on their lineup moving forward, especially in an era where they could be looking to create more spin-offs of some of their other shows.

Hopefully, there is going to be a little more clarity on what the future holds here over the course of the next few months. Because we are talking here about an import, this show is not subject to some of the same things when it comes to the WGA or SAG-AFTRA strikes. They have a few more options at their disposal, and we will have to wait and see what happens in regards to what Showtime’s needs are alongside whatever the story could be the rest of the way.

