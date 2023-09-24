What We Do in the Shadows season 6 premiere date: Fall hopes

Now that we are entering the fall, what more can we expect to hear on a What We Do in the Shadows season 6 premiere date? Can we expect any sort of news here in the immediate future?

First and foremost, we should really note that 100% there is more of the vampire comedy coming to FX down the road, which is definitely something worth celebrating. This is one of the funniest things in all of TV and we remain excited to see whatever the plans are here for the future.

Now that we’ve said that, this is where we also have to unfortunately note that at present, you should not get particularly excited to see something more in the near future. There is no What We Do in the Shadows season 6 premiere in the next several months, and nor do we expect to hear anything about it. There was apparently some work done prior to the WGA strike in terms of getting together stories, but the full extent of that remains to be seen.

For the time being, the thing to hope for here is that the WGA strike does end shortly, as many are hoping that it does. After that, we could have a chance to see the SAG-AFTRA strike conclude in the next month. If all of this happens, there is at least a chance that new episodes could air either in the summer or fall of next year. It does still remain to be seen if season 6 is the final one, but we will note that the series remains every bit as funny to us now as it was when it first premiered.

When do you most expect to see What We Do in the Shadows season 6 premiere on FX?

Go ahead and let us know below! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates..

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

