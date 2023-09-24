Heels season 3: Will it be renewed on Starz this fall?

Now that we have made it into the fall, what better time to have a conversation about a Heels season 3? Or, to be specific, whether or not we are going to get one?

The first thing that we really should note here is honestly not all that complicated: Starz is going to take their time to figure this out. This has less to do with what has been going on lately when it comes to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and a little bit more to do with what is their standard-operating procedure on these sorts of things. They know that they don’t have to rush anything along here and by virtue of that, they won’t. Instead, they are happy to just take their time to see how much the show grows over the next few weeks.

If there is anyway at all that the strikes are involved in all of this, it would be tied to whether some cast promotion could help to generate more numbers — but that’s a hard thing to bank on, especially since there is no guarantee as to how long things are going to go with SAG-AFTRA.

For now, we tend to think there is a good chance that we will hear about a Heels season 3 when we get to the end of the fall — there is, however, no guarantee of great news. As we have said for a really long time now, we personally believe that this show is firmly on the bubble, and we don’t see a lot of evidence out there that makes us believe something otherwise. The story is undoubtedly great; the struggle is more about getting the word out, especially since not everyone has Starz.

In terms of the story, we certainly know that the stage was set for more — clearly, everyone behind the scenes is far from done with the tale of the DWL.

