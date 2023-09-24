Van der Valk season 3 episode 5 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on PBS, you will have a chance to see Van der Valk season 3 episode 5 arrive — and yeah, this one is pretty important. After all, there are only six episodes this season, and we are now leading into the final two-parter we are going to see all season long.

Rest assured, what we are going to get in “Magic in Amsterdam” is going to carry over directly into the finale — and after that, the story could carry over further into a season 4! There are still a lot of mysteries to uncover, but what makes this particular one so interesting is that we’re going to be seeing the story carry a little bit more into pseudo-supernatural territory.

To get a few more details on what’s ahead here, go ahead and check out the full Van der Valk season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

The team is taken to the edge of reality following the death of a participant in a magical ritual invoking a demon. Is there a supernatural cause for the murder, or is there a much more earthbound explanation?

Our personal comparison here

We don’t necessarily think that there is magic, ghosts, or anything of that ilk happening within this story … but obviously, the producers want you to think about that possibility. Why? Well, it is more fun and dramatic to play around with this. Also, it tests the limits of what Van der Valk can be. At the end of the day, the most important thing for this show is that they continue to find ways to push the envelope and bring something new to the table. Based at least on what we’re seeing right now, they seem to be doing that.

Just don’t be shocked if at the end of this episode, there is at least some sort of big-time cliffhanger…

(Photo: PBS.)

