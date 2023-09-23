Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 premiere: Fall talk

What can we say about Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 as we dive into the fall? Filming for the latest batch of episodes is already complete and now, all remaining questions come down to what the folks at Prime Video are planning to do.

Now, it may go without saying in some ways, but trying to understand all of this can be rather difficult for a multitude of reasons. Is it possible that we will actually get a premiere date revealed over the next few months? Shockingly, yes, and we say that mostly because the launch date for the first season was revealed significantly earlier than anyone would have expected ahead of time. We were lucky to get a super-clear sense early on when we’d be visiting Middle-earth again, and the streamer may think it is somewhat effective to do something similar early here.

Of course, with that being said, we know already that nothing on that front is guaranteed at all. Instead, there is a legitimately good chance that they will keep their cards close to the vest throughout the fall as Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power works through post-production. The earliest we foresee it back at this point is the spring, largely because this show is so epic in scale and unbelievably expensive to producer.

Perhaps more than anything else right now, the top priority for the Prime Video team needs to be nailing this season, both creatively and in terms of promotion. While season 1 generated a ton of attention at first, it felt like some of that public enthusiasm waned over time. Ironically, the first season actually got better as it went along, leading to a final few episodes that were genuinely thrilling.

After all, remember what happened in the finale in between the big Sauron reveal, plus the possibility that the Stranger may actually be far more familiar than so many of us expected…

What do you think we could learn about Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 over the course of the fall?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get even more updates as we approach the premiere.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







