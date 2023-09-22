Still Up season 1 episode 4 air date, more details via Apple TV+

Following the three-episode premiere today on Apple TV+, do you want to learn a little bit more about Still Up season 1 episode 4? Well, we do tend to think that there is a lot coming up still for the Antonia Thomas series. (If you loved watching The Good Doctor, you probably don’t need any sort of reason to get on board here.)

First and foremost, why not set the stage for the story itself? If you haven’t seen the first three episodes yet, the logline for the show helps to set the stage:

Bonded by insomnia, best friends Lisa and Danny stay connected to each other late into the night and find their way through a world of wonderfully weird surprises as their relationship deepens.

Is this going to be a story all about relationship building? At the moment, it appears that way and you are going to get a better understanding of where things go over up. In one week’s time you are going to have a chance to see “The Sleep Clinic.”

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the Still Up season 1 episode 4 synopsis with other insight all about what lies ahead:

Eager for change, Lisa agrees to a sleep study. Danny prepares for a pivotal interview…while looking after an overly sensitive dog.

How many episodes are you getting overall here?

Think in terms of eight! That means that there is a chance to learn a lot more about these characters and we do think that on one level, we are going to get a series with a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end — and in the end, that is exactly what we want.

Now, let’s just hope that there is a chance for us to see a lot of different twists and turns … and for this character to get a little bit of a rest.

