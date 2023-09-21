Sex Education season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the premiere of season 4 on Netflix, is there going to be a Sex Education season 5? Or, is this the case?

Well, the first thing that we should really note here is rather simple: Season 4 is the final batch of episodes for the Gillian Anderson series. This news was first announced some time ago, so this is not one of those situations where this comes out as a total blindside. Everyone, at least to some extent, has been able to prepare for this for a good while now.

Is it still easy to say goodbye to this show? We wouldn’t say that, given that it has generated some fascinating conversations and produced a lot of great young talent. Of course, this is probably one of the reasons why it is better for it to be ending right now than later on down the road, given the fact that many of these actors are already getting other opportunities. (Just remember for a moment here that Ncuti Gatwa is the new star of Doctor Who, so clearly there is a lot of new opportunities already.)

The most important thing with a show like this, especially given its themes, is that it had four seasons in the first place. That’s not something that a lot of Netflix shows really get, given the fact that it has a tendency to cancel shows after a really short period of time in many cases. The biggest thing that we’re grateful for at the moment is just that it had a solid run, spotlighted its cast in some unique ways and now, everyone gets to move forward.

Is there still a chance that the cast and crew down the road reunites for something? In theory sure, but we can’t sit here and guarantee that this is a sure thing at all…

