Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: Hopes for the fall

Are we going to have a chance to get a Tulsa King season 2 premiere date at some point over this fall? What about any news in general?

If you do find yourselves especially hoping for some other updates at this point, it is hard to blame you. After all, consider that it was late last year when the Sylvester Stallone series first emerged on the air! The first season ended with a pretty enormous cliffhanger and by virtue of that, it’s not that hard to figure out that there would be this ravenous desire for more.

However, that desire has been very-much impeded by the writers and actors across the board not being able to get a fair deal. The WGA strike has been going on for the past four months and because of that, there has not been an opportunity for Tulsa King to even get a season 2 showrunner, let alone for there to be any scripts or specifics out there. While there are some positive signs that the strike will be over soon, that is not a guarantee and everyone is, at least for now, still pretty darn far behind in the process.

Because of all of this (which, we remind you, is the fault of studios rather than writers or actors), we are going to be waiting until at least next summer or later to see the show back on the air. Because of that, there is probably not going to be all that much news we get this fall.

The only thing that we are hoping for right now…

We will hear about a showrunner after the WGA strike is over! From that, maybe some filming dates for the new season will start to emerge. We are hopeful the wait will be worth it, even if it’s a pretty long one…

Related – Be sure to get some other discussion now on Tulsa King and what the future could hold

What do you most want to see on Tulsa King season 2, no matter when it airs?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







