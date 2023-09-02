Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for September

Is there a chance that we could get a Tulsa King season 2 premiere date at some point over the course of September? Or, get any news at all?

The longer that we go into this year, the more and more that it feels like the Sylvester Stallone series is a little bit of a mirage. After all, consider this: Many months have passed and yet, there’s been almost no news about the future.

Of course, there is a pretty functional reason for this in that for several months now, Tulsa King has not had a showrunner for the upcoming season. Terence Winter departed after season 1 and while Taylor Sheridan is on board as executive producer, he doesn’t have the time to handle things on a day-to-day basis with every facet of the story. Because of the ongoing WGA strike (a.k.a. the studios / streamers not giving writers a fair deal as of yet), there is no way to possibly hire anyone else for this position.

What we’re trying to say here is rather simple: You are going to be waiting a long time to see Tulsa King season 2 arrive and by virtue of that, don’t expect anything when it comes to news this month. Maybe, if we are lucky, we are going to get some more news when it comes to the WGA strike ending by late September and from there, the search for a showrunner can be begin in earnest.

So when could we actually see new episodes arrive?

Based on where things are right now, it’s hard to imagine a world where they are back for at least another year, if not longer. We know that it doesn’t take a show like Tulsa King too long to film its episodes, but you still need to get the scripts done and beyond just that, the episodes edited. Patience here is 100% going to be a virtue.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Tulsa King season 2, and when do you think we will get more news?

