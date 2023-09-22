The Chi season 6 episode 9 return date hopes at Showtime

Following the episode tonight on Showtime, are you excited to see The Chi season 6 episode 9 arrive down the road? We absolutely are, given that we are only at the halfway point of the season! There is a lot of good stuff that is coming, but the unfortunate problem is having to wait for so long in order to see all of it.

Based on where things stand right now, let’s just go ahead and say this: We would be shocked if we were to see The Chi back on the air at some point the rest of the year. We do tend to think that the folks at the network are going to try and stretch this out for as long as they can. After all, they will see some perceived benefits to this, including the fact that they will have a much better chance through this to retain subscribers on Paramount+ long-term.

Also, we should know to prepare for just about everything long in advance of these episodes airing, largely because (at least for now) nothing has been said in regards to the future of The Chi beyond this season. While it would be great to get a season 7 and we tend to think that there is also some room in here for spin-offs, we can’t sit here and say that anything is guaranteed. We would be foolish to think that!

No matter if the next eight episodes are the end of the road for this show or not, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for more of the same great stuff that we’ve had the chance to see for the last little while. That may mean some compelling stories with plenty of drama, and also some opportunities to throw a few other twists and turns in our direction.

We’re grateful that we’ve seen so much of The Chi already. No matter what the future holds, we will 100% hold true to that.

When do you think we are going to have a chance to see The Chi season 6 episode 9 over on Showtime?

If so, what do you think it could be? Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

(Photo: Showtime.)

