Moving season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

Following the end of season 1 today on Hulu, can you expect a Moving season 2 renewal to happen? Or, are we 100% at the end?

The Korean superhero series is one that does have a dedicated following all over the globe, and we certainly think there is some potential that it could have in the long-term here. Does this mean that another season is 100% locked in? Hardly, but we do think that the powers-that-be are looking at this and will continue to. Nothing has been decided, and there have actually been some mixed remarks out there already about whether or not there could be more.

Just in case you haven’t seen Moving as of yet, the official synopsis should at least help to better set the stage:

In the 1990s, South Korea’s National Security Planning Agency established a black ops team of superpowered individuals. Tasked with carrying out classified missions, members of this elite unit used their powers to defend the country and achieve the impossible on a daily basis. Despite their successes, one day the team suddenly went dark, dispersing across the country, never to be heard from again.

A few decades later, Bongseok, a boy who could float before he could walk, and Huisoo, a girl who survived a horrific car crash unscathed, end up at the same school, quickly becoming close after confiding their secrets in each other and discovering there are more people like them out in the world. But while life seems relatively carefree for the teenagers, a mysterious delivery driver named Frank begins murdering people with powers across Seoul.

With danger drawing ever closer, will anyone be able to stop Frank before he uncovers the children’s secrets?

Is there going to be a quick decision made here on the future?

For the time being, let’s respond to that in a fairly simple manner: We doubt it. It’s just pretty darn hard at the moment to envision a scenario in which we are going to get some sort of answers quickly with everything else going on in the streaming world. A little bit of patience goes a long way and if you do love this show, we suggest to just spread the word!

Do you think that a Moving season 2 could or should come to Hulu?

