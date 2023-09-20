Superfan season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at CBS?

Following the season 1 finale tonight on CBS, is there a chance that you will see Superfan season 2 at some point down the road? Or, is there a chance that this is going to be it for the celebrity-themed game show?

The first thing that we should really know here is simple: Nothing has been decided as of yet when it comes to another season. The numbers have not exactly been stellar for the show so far but, at the same time, we’re not sure what the expectations were here. The truth is that Superfan can just be a way for CBS to promote their other properties down the road, and we don’t think it costs an extreme amount of money in order for it to air.

Will there be some sort of quick decision in the near future on this? Well, in a word, it’s unlikely. They have no real reason to announce something now, especially when they could wait to share more news on a season 2 until the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are over, and they have a much better sense of what a lot of their schedule is going to be moving forward.

For the time being, let’s just go ahead and say this: Things could go either way. We do think that even if the show goes off the air, we’re sure that CBS is going to try some other unique, unscripted content. Think about it this way — they are going to do almost everything within their power to find some sort of rivals for what we are seeing elsewhere. To be specific, think for a moment about what is happening with ABC and a lot of different revivals of classic game shows.

“Superfan: Kelsea Ballerini” – Five of Kelsea Ballerini’s most devoted supporters battle it out to be crowned her biggest fan, on the season finale of the unscripted musical series SUPERFAN, Wednesday, Sept. 20 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs) *. Hosted by Nate Burleson (CBS MORNINGS) and Keltie Knight.

