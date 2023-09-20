Physical season 3 episode 10 spoilers: The series finale

Are you ready to see Physical season 3 episode 10 over on Apple TV+? Well, there is so much that we could have to say here.

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and say the following: This is the series finale. We’ve been on this journey with Sheila for several years now and as a result of that, we do tend to think that there will be some emotional moments here from start to finish. The title for this episode is “Like a Prayer,” which is significant for a number of different reasons. For starters, this is one of the best songs out there indicative of the era. Also, it does signify further everything that Sheila has been working to achieve for a rather long time now.

Below, you can check out the full Physical season 3 episode 10 synopsis with some more news on what lies ahead:

“Sheila uses aerobics to foster connection and healing.”

It’s true that this is everything that the show wants us to know, and you could even argue in some ways that this is a reflection of what Sheila wants to say and think about herself. She wants to believe that everything that she’s doing is for the good of others when really, it is as much about herself as it is anything else.

Will the ending satisfy everyone? Well, probably not, but we say that knowing that endings to shows like this rarely end up satisfying everyone. Why would this one be any different?

What we would just expect going into this final episode is simple: A little bit of laughter sure, but also some emotional moments and one last chance to invest further in all of these different characters. At the end of the day, this is something that we all should want from the entirety of the ensemble.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Physical season 3 episode 10?

How do you think the series finale is going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







