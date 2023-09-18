The Bear season 3 renewal: Will it be revealed this fall?

Are we going to get a chance to see The Bear renewed for a season 3 at some point this fall? From one vantage point, you can argue it’s a foregone conclusion. This is a show that FX and Hulu should be doing whatever they can to promote! It is intense, emotional, and also still lighthearted here and there, and it really tries to capture the reality of running a restaurant in a way few other programs have.

So what are the powers-that-be waiting for? Well, there is a lot to get into here…

Judging from the fact that we haven’t seen a renewal yet for The Bear, we don’t think this is one of those situations where it is super-complicated to figure out what is happening here. All of this is almost certainly ties to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. We hope that they come to an end soon, and we at least know that the WGA are meeting with the collective body of streamers / studios known as the AMPTP in days to try to figure something out. Hopefully, both the writers and actors in the entertainment business get a fair deal — it absolutely needs to happen in the weeks ahead!

If this does come to pass, then we will go so far as to say that us getting a season 3 renewal this fall is a slam dunk. From there, the questions shift over to 1) when the scripts will be ready, 2) when filming can begin, and then 3) when new episodes will actually premiere. Even if we are stuck waiting until late 2024 / early 2025 in order to see the series back, is that really the worst thing in the world? Quality should matter more so than anything, and we want to see the writers, producers, and cast take their time. After all, they have set the bar REALLY high for themselves.

