The Gold season 2: Is it renewed at BBC One, Paramount+?

Following its big debut today, are you going to see The Gold season 2 happen at both Paramount+ and its British partner in BBC One?

First and foremost, we absolutely should note that there is definitely a reason to want more. Who doesn’t love a good heist thriller? This absolutely feels like one of those shows that could find a rather large stateside audience, provided of course that viewers become aware of it. That is where the onus really falls on Paramount+ to try and figure that out! You have to create some good discovery tools and work to make people aware in advance of exactly what the show is.

One thing that we personally think helps to a certain extent? The title! Just think about The Gold here in theory — it probably implies right away what the focus for the story could be, and heists are one of those genres that people can enjoy really no matter how much they know about the setting.

So here is what we can say now in regards to the future — technically, not that much has been decided one way or another here. Are we hopeful? Sure, but hope does not equal some sort of guarantee. The primary reason for optimism is a report from The Sun earlier this year suggesting that a season 2 is in the works. However, that has yet to be confirmed.

For the time being, all we can do is cross our fingers and hope for the best, but we do remain cautiously optimistic that there could be something more here — even if you do swap out the subjects and add in some different characters. The most important thing, at least for now, is that you make sure that you continue to excite the audience — and also, if you love the first season, be sure to recommend it to your friends! That’s the #1 way to ensure you get more.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

