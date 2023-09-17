Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 9/17?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, and are we going to be about to dive more into this late-night world?

We know that at this point, there is so much confusion out there, and for so many different reasons. There have been some quotes out there about negotiations starting back up between the WGA and the corporate entities over at the AMPTP, but nothing has been made altogether clear as to whether or not these negotiations will constitute real progress.

The reason we talk about the writers from the jump here is because they are so essential to the world of Last Week Tonight, as all of his main segments are thoroughly researched, planned out, and scripted by a magnificent team. It is why there is no new episode tonight and there won’t be until there is a fair deal. This conversation is increasingly relevant in the midst of certain daytime hosts returning to work; also, there is another late-night HBO show that will be coming back soon without its writers. That is not happening with Oliver’s program, and he and many other late-night hosts seem to have no real interest in coming back until the WGA strike is resolved.

Given that we want to be prepared for just about anything at this point, we have already braced ourselves here for the possibility that we may not see any more episodes until we get around to 2024. That is not what we want, but typically seasons of this show wrap up in November. If the strike ends over the next few weeks, there is a chance that this may not happen — however, we don’t want to view anything right now as a guarantee or anything close to it. How can we when there are still so many question marks floating around out there?

For now, let’s just hope the writers get the deal they deserve — and the same goes for the actors at SAG-AFTRA, who also remain on strike at present.

