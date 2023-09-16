Hightown season 3 premiere date: Still coming this fall?

Now that we are about to officially arrive at fall, it feels like the perfect time to revisit a familiar question: Where is Hightown season 3?

Just think about it for a moment — this batch of episodes starring Monica Raymund wrapped production more than a year ago! We’ve seen Starz still promoting the drama during some interstitials on their streaming service and yet, they’ve said nothing as to when it will be back. This comes at a time when they have already announced more news about a handful of other shows including BMF, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Shining Vale. Suffice it to say, we are frustrated.

Also, remember for a moment that there have been quotes and indications out there for a while that season 3 would be premiering at some point in the second half of this year.

While we should note that nothing is guaranteed and the WGA / SAG-AFTRA strikes may be impacting things, there is still some hope. We can imagine a world in which Hightown does come back when we get around to November, following the conclusion of Power Book IV: Force and as we wait for Raising Kanan to come back with its own season. (There would obviously be some overlap there.) Starz could benefit from having the show on at that time, especially with a lack of scripted programming elsewhere. Also, we’re really hoping that all TV writers and actors are going to have fair contracts by then, which would then make it easier for the cast and crew to promote the show.

For the record, we still believe very much that Hightown season 3 is going to be as good as everything that we’ve seen so far. We’re also holding out hope for season 4, and we will until the network says something otherwise.

