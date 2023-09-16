All Rise season 3 episode 12 air date: What lies ahead?

Do you want to get an All Rise season 3 episode 12 air date today, or at least a larger sense of what lies ahead over at OWN?

First and foremost, we really should note that the entire schedule for the Simone Missick legal drama is that this point super-strange. Airing any scripted show on Saturday night is an incredibly unusual move for a network, given that viewers are often off doing other things. It is possible that the network doesn’t care so much about live viewings as they do DVR numbers; or, maybe they just think there’s an advantage to airing something without a lot of competition.

Either way, it is a little bit odd to have All Rise back after such a long hiatus at such an unusual timeslot. Also, we tend to think that there isn’t a lot of awareness that it’s even back right now! Maybe that will change over the next few weeks, but a big component to that is simply going to be people starting to become more aware that it is back on the air. That’s easier said than done.

Now when it comes to season 3 episode 12 in particular, there isn’t all that much that can be said about it. All we can say is that, per the Futon Critic, the title for this one is “Guilt is a Bully.” We realize already that this is hardly that much of a tease, but it’s not as though OWN is giving us a lot more beyond that. All we can say is that the stories for Lola and plenty other characters are going to continue to have some interesting twists and turns to them.

Will the story continue to be focused on important and timely cases? Sure, but remember along the way that the characters matter as much as they always have.

