Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 5: A shocking event…

Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 5 carries with it the title of “Crown Vic,” and this is an hour to worry about in advance.

What’s the primary reason for this? Well, let’s just put it this way — if you are a longtime fan of this franchise, then you probably know that the fifth episode of a given season is one where some of the craziest stuff happens. This has been a trend for years, and it feels already like the writers are setting something up. For more insight on that, just check out the Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 5 synopsis:

Heightened police presence threatens Tommy and Diamond’s bottom line, and they form a coalition with a rival gang; Jenard hits rock bottom, and the Flynn family loyalties are tested with devastating results.

Is someone going to die? Just reading that alone makes us think the deceased party is in the Flynn family, and that is where things get complicated. Losing Walter at this point would most likely create the most chaos, but do you really want to take an actor like Tommy Flanagan off the board? Meanwhile, we would argue that Claudia is the most interesting of the Flynns, but at the same time she’s also the one Tommy has the greatest incentive to kill. He has already told her that the moment he confirms she is responsible for Liliana’s death, he is going to take her out. We see this as something to anticipate and an event that ultimately feels inevitable. It is pretty darn hard to envision any other scenario.

For the record, we’re also not surprised that the police are closing in on Tommy and Diamond given that’s been a part of the story for a while. A Crown Vic is, after all, the brand of car driven by many a police officer.

