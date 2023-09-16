The Challenge USA season 2 episode 10: A double elimination…

If you wanted another reason to be excited for The Challenge USA season 2 episode 10 coming up, let’s go ahead and note this: A double elimination lies ahead! This is going to be a chance to really see if some of the contestants on the bubble can have a chance to either break through or fall apart.

To start things off here, let’s go ahead and share the newly-released synopsis for this episode below:

“A Less Perfect Union” – Alliances are tested after host TJ announces another double elimination. Meanwhile, as the connection between Alyssa S. and Tyler grows, so does the target on their backs, on THE CHALLENGE: USA, Thursday, Sept. 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). TJ Lavin is the host.

The first question we want to raise here is rather simple: Are Tyler and Alyssa really in danger because of their romantic connection, or because they are the only non-connected Big Brother alumni left? Maybe they’d be a little less threatening if the relationship wasn’t happening, but they’d still be easy choices that make life easier on some of the other players. We are not sure all that much really changes.

Of course, these two have the biggest targets on their backs of anyone, but you also can’t just sit back and rule out Chris here. Remember for a moment that he’s alienated people so far in the competition … but at the same time, he’s proven to be a force to be reckoned with in the arena. Ironically, he is probably at his best when backed into a corner, as we saw him really succeed time and time again in this spot near the end of Survivor: Edge of Extinction.

This is the part of the season where you do have to make moves — we’ll see who rises to the occasion.

