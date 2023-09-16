The Wonder Years canceled; no season 3 coming to ABC

After two seasons and a specific run that took place this summer, it looks like The Wonder Years will not be coming back to ABC for a season 3.

According to a report from Deadline, the network has officially moved on from the Dule Hill-fronted series, which was of course a reboot-of-sorts of the classic series that aired so many years before. While it did have its own core audience, the ratings slipped dramatically from season 1 to season 2. One of the reasons for that was simply ABC keeping season 2 on hold until the summer, a time when traditionally there are not a lot of viewers around. The writing was on the wall for this one for a good while.

On the comedy front, ABC technically does still have to make a decision on another show in Home Economics, which they may choose to either pick up or cancel on the other side of the WGA or SAG-AFTRA strikes. Given that writers and actors cannot work on other projects anywhere in this period, the network clearly thinks that they can wait and see when the strikes end before making a firm decision there one way or another.

As for whether or not The Wonder Years season 3 could air elsewhere, we suppose that anything is theoretically possible; however, we wouldn’t count on it. The ratings for season 2 are not strong enough for another major broadcast network to show interest; meanwhile, there aren’t a lot of streaming services that are really spending time in the family-comedy space like this.

In the end, the best thing that we can hope for here is that Hill and the rest of the super-talented cast on board are able to find some other jobs as soon as the strike is over. Some of the younger cast members in particular could have a great future, and we are curious to learn whatever it is they do next.

(Photo: ABC.)

