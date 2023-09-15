Wilderness season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

Following its release today, is there a chance that we could see a Wilderness season 2 renewal over at Prime Video? Or, was the Jenna Coleman relationship thriller always meant to be over after a single batch of episodes.

Before we go any further here, let’s go ahead and summarize the series for those who haven’t seen it yet. Here is what the Amazon-owned streaming service had to say about it in a press release:

Based on B.E. Jones’ novel of the same name, Wilderness features British couple Liv (Coleman) and Will (Jackson-Cohen) who seem to have it all: a rock-solid marriage; a glamorous new life in New York thousands of miles from their provincial hometown; and still young enough to feel that their whole lives are ahead of them. Until Liv learns about Will’s affair. Heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury. Revenge is her only option, and when Will proposes a trip around America’s epic National Parks to give their relationship a fresh start, Liv knows just how to get it… Wilderness is a twisted love story, where a dream holiday and a supposedly “happily-ever-after” quickly turns into a living nightmare.

Without giving anything too major away here, we will say that the first season does tie together most events of the book and at the end of it, there is not necessarily a need for there to be any more. This may just end up being a limited series and that’s it — which would not be a huge shock, given that we have seen Coleman take on similar roles in the past.

With that said…

If there is a Wilderness season 2 down the road, this would not be the first time that we have seen a show venture far beyond the original material and deliver something more. As a matter of fact, you can argue that if the viewership is large enough, it would make perfect sense for Prime Video to do this. They could benefit from having some more big shows in this genre, but we aren’t going to know anything about that most likely for months. We anticipate that they will take their time to gauge viewership.

