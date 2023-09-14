Frasier revival trailer tees up Frasier Crane return

For those of you currently unaware the Frasier revival is coming to Paramount+ in just under a month — want to see the new trailer?

Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see an extended first look at the new version of the classic sitcom starring Kelsey Grammer. Just from watching this alone, it feels fair to say that Frasier Crane is not a man who seems to be all that interested in changing who he is. This is someone who can be funny but also obnoxious, and he’s not always that great with wearing his heart on his sleeve.

As we’ve heard on a few different instances already, the big focus of this show is going to revolve a lot around the relationship with his son Frederick a.k.a. Freddy. This is not directly referenced in the logline for the new show but at the same time, can’t you read between the lines a little bit?

Filmed in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, the new series follows Frasier Crane (Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!

In the end, we don’t anticipate the producers or Grammer wanting to veer that far from what made the show successful so many years ago. This is a series that is very much based around nostalgia, and also allowing viewers to have a little more of a classic sitcom in an era where there are fewer and fewer of those. We do wonder if there is going to be an effort to recruit new viewers here but at the same time, does Frasier really need them? The original series, and then Cheers beforehand, were very much popular enough to sustain this show, as well.

