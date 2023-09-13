Invasion season 2 episode 5: ‘A Voice from the Other Side’

Want to get a better sense of what lies ahead on Invasion season 2 episode 5? Well, there is a lot to be excited for!

First and foremost, let’s just start things off here by noting that “A Voice from the Other Side” is the title for this episode. Just hearing that alone fits so well within the fabric of this show, doesn’t it? The whole objective here is to almost constantly have you going through loops and wondering what could be happening.

Below, you can get out the full Invasion season 2 episode 5 synopsis with some other updates as to what lies ahead:

Aneesha, Luke, and the Movement make a plan to locate Sarah. Mitsuki has a devastating encounter with the alien entity.

The latter part of this is clearly the most intriguing part of this, largely due to the fact that this show is all about extraterrestrial dangers that are out there and how they impact those on Earth. We’ve obviously seen a buildup here from the very beginning, and we’re getting more and more reminders along the way that things are going to get worse long before they ever get better. We’d hope that there is a light at the end of the tunnel here eventually, but when is that going to be? Obviously, the producers want you to be wondering about that right now.

Will there be success when it comes to the Sarah plan? It’s possible, but the truth here remains that there’s a lot of chaos that we’re going to be seeing moving forward. Things are going to get worse long before they get better, and it’s best to be prepared here in advance.

What Invasion does really need at this point is some big, show-defining episode that gets people talking about it on the mainstream. If that happens, it could be around for a rather long time.

