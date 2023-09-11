Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Season 3 updates

Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? This is the time of year where there will be people wanting more news.

The first thing that is worth noting is that at this time during most years, we are only a couple of weeks away from seeing fall TV back. While technically the fall season is still starting around September 25, this is not the same sort of year we’re used to. There is no NCIS: Hawaii new tonight, and there are several fall shows in general that are being delayed severely amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. If you are seeing a scripted show on network TV this fall, it is because 1) they filmed before the strikes or 2) they either are operating with an interim agreement or is a foreign production not under the same rules. The latter is one of the reasons why NCIS: Sydney will be around come November.

As for NCIS: Hawaii and the flagship show, the earliest we could imagine them back at this point is late January — yet, February is probably more feasible, and even that is in the event that a deal gets worked out over the course of the next few weeks. This is the part of the current predicament for these shows that remains rather frustrating, as there is not a lot of evidence that the studios and streaming services are going to pay actors and writers what they deserve anytime soon.

So what will be happening when the Vanessa Lachey drama returns? There is likely to be some sort of time jump but in the end, we would say to prepare for a season with a lot of action, more evolution for the relationships, and also a recurring role for LL Cool J as Sam Hanna. Remember that he did make a surprise appearance in the season 2 finale, and that could be a springboard for a whole lot more.

Let’s just cross our fingers that at some point soon, actors and writers get a fair deal and head back to work.

