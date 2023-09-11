American Ninja Warrior season 16: Renewed, canceled for 2024?

Following the events of the season 15 finale tonight on NBC, can you expect an American Ninja Warrior season 16 to happen? Is there a reason for hope on this?

We know that sometimes, learning about the future of various reality TV shows can be rather tricky, and for good reason. They don’t always get traditional renewals, and often networks can decide on their future many months after they wrap up for the season.

In the case of American Ninja Warrior, though, we do actually come bearing good news — you are going to be seeing a season 16 coming on the network down the road. Not only that, but this season has already been shot! According to Reality Blurred, seasons 15 and 16 were shot back-to-back, which we would assume to be a way for the network to save some money by producing episodes all in one shot. This is something that Survivor tends to do, as well, since it requires that the crew has to move around less.

The good news here is obviously that there are more episodes in the bank, and NBC could also use a season 16 as an insurance policy in the event that they do not have episodes of some of their scripted shows to air in the winter or spring amidst the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. The flip side is that there probably won’t be too many changes format-wise between season 15 and 16, given that they did not have much of an opportunity to see how the audience responded to what we are seeing this summer. Our hope here is clearly that these two seasons will give them a better opportunity to assess further what they want the show to be and look like the rest of the way. There are still a lot of possibilities and different things that could be explored.

Hopefully, a few more specifics on a return date will come out in January…

What do you most want to see when it comes to an American Ninja Warrior season 16?

When do you think that we are actually going to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







