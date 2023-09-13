Physical season 3 episode 9 preview: The last before the finale

Next week on Physical season 3 episode 9, you are going to see another big-time story. After all, just think about where we are now in the overall run! There are only two episodes left in the entire series, so you better believe that these are going to be hugely significant. What is the endgame going to be for Rose Byrne as Sheila? Well, we are about to get another step closer to it…

Without further ado, let’s get to what lies ahead here in “Like We Never Left.” Go ahead and check out the full season 3 episode 9 synopsis with a few more details right now on what’s to come:

Maya forces Sheila and Danny to work together.

Why are we getting so few details right now when it comes to what lies ahead? There isn’t exactly a lot that the folks at Apple TV+ clearly do not want to say, and for a particularly good reason. Let’s just put it this way — why would they share a lot when they can keep people on the edge of their seat for a little while longer? It goes without saying, but there is a certain amount of value in this.

Given where we are in the series right now, one thing at least feels reasonable clear — we imagine that things are going to continue almost directly after where we saw things in episode 8. For the time being, doesn’t that feel like the thing that makes more sense?

If you want a lot of good drama, just be assured that you are going to get it! Sure, Physical may have its fair share of lighthearted moments and in the end, this is going to be a mixture of a lot of different emotions. We would just say, at least for now, to be prepared for just about anything, including something earth-shattering to happen when it comes to Sheila.

