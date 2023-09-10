The Morning Show season 3: Who is Alex’s new love interest?

As we move into The Morning Show season 3 a little later this week, are we going to see Alex with a new love interest? It may not happen right away, but let’s just say that, at least for now, this is something to look out for!

So who is this person suddenly involved in her personal life? Based on most of the news that we’ve got right now on the subject, it seems to be none other than Paul Marks, the business titan character played by none other than Jon Hamm.

In speaking about this further in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is what executive producer and director Mimi Leder had to say on the subject:

“He’s this tall, handsome, innovative genius who’s gonna save the day … But of course, it’s much more complicated than that. Even tech geniuses have their secrets.

“…Alex is divorced. She’s focused on her work. And then in walks Jon Hamm … And I won’t say anything more than that, but it’s juicy.”

Isn’t every relationship story within the world of The Morning Show messy? We tend to think so and honestly, this is really what we want the majority of the time! This series tends to be so much better when they can bring some unexpected challenges to the table for some of the characters.

As for what other relationships could be explored here further, let’s just remind you for a moment here that Julianna Margulies is back as Laura! So long as that is the case, we tend to think that there is always a chance for something more there. How could you ever rule anything out at the end of the day here?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

