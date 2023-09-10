Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 9/10?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight over on HBO? Or, is it still off the air amidst all of the strikes?

We know that the last four-plus months have been difficult, given that for many, the late-night show was a source for both comedy and information at the same exact time. However, we don’t have any further news that is going to excite a lot of people out there. After all, the series remains off the air and for now, there is no clear timetable as to when it is going to return.

The first order of business that will give us at least some confidence here is making it to the other side of the WGA strike but unfortunately, it does not appear that there is any end to that in site at the moment. There has not been any substantial progress on talks over the past few weeks and until there’s some sort of evidence that things are moving in the right direction, it is hard to have a whole lot of hope here.

We noted this last week but at this point, it still remains 100% true now: The biggest thing that we are waiting to see right now is whether or not we actually get more of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver this year at all. This is a series that typically goes off the air in November for the season, and there will need to be some sort of lead-up time to get an episode on the air after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are over. If we don’t see any real movement over the next few weeks, we will begin to be even more worried than we are right now.

No matter when the show does come back, we just hope that viewers flock to it again — the last thing we want to imagine is that during the long hiatus, people started to form new habits.

(Photo: HBO.)

