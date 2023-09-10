Van der Valk season 3 episode 3 spoilers: A look into the past

As you prepare to check out Van der Valk season 3 episode 3 on PBS next week, why not have a short discussion about its central theme? This is the beginning of a two-parter titled “Redemption in Amsterdam,” and we do think that making up for the past is a big part of the story.

Of course, the central mystery here is just how some of these themes are going to manifest themselves, given that it may not take place in the most traditional of ways. After all, we have seen so many instances over the years (with this show and others) of this not being the case. The only thing that it feels like we can confirm with some measure of confidence is that over the course of this hour, Van der Valk’s past will play an integral part in what you get to see.

Want to learn more? Then check out the Van der Valk season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

The present-day murder of a museum employee involved in the restitution of ancient artifacts links back to a case Van der Valk worked on at the beginning of his career, alongside boss Julia Dahlman’s ex-husband. The suspect was convicted and put behind bars but has since been released.

Now, given the two-part nature of this story (and most of the ones from this season), don’t expect a lot of closure over the course of this hour. Instead, we would look at this episode as a way to see some of the characters set the table. There will be plenty of opportunities in order to better assess the aftermath when we get to the second half. We’re just prepared for some dark twists and, given the subject matter, a number of emotional moments at the same exact time.

