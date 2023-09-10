One Piece season 2: Are scripts already ready to go, if renewed?

At the time of this writing, we should go ahead and note that technically, there is no One Piece season 2 renewal at Netflix. However, is it likely? That absolutely appears to be the case, especially when we hear more and more about how season 1 performed.

Now, we know that there are some things standing in the way of this happening, at least for the time being — remember first and foremost that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are still underway; however, it does appear as though scripts have already been written for another batch of episodes! Whether these could require rewrites or any other changes remains to be seen, but in an interview with Variety, Marty Adelstein, CEO of Tomorrow Studios, said that there are scripts ready.

As for when another season could potentially air, it seems like late 2024 / early 2025 are the estimates that Adelstein is going for:

“Realistically, hopefully, a year away, if we move very quickly, and that is a possibility. Somewhere between a year and 18 months, we could be ready for air.

They keep it, as you know, close to the vest until post-launch. But with Netflix’s support of the title, we expected it to be number one and we sensed their research and algorithms probably saw the possibility for that. But in our subsequent calls post-launch, we have been told that we have exceeded expectations, which is also fantastic.”

Now, obviously there would still need to be some work done to resolve the SAG-AFTRA strike, but this could be said for all productions across the board. Writers and actors collectively deserve their fair share!

The thing that we are most optimistic about for now when it comes to a One Piece season, whenever it does get ordered and when the strikes are over, is that the audience response was fairly enthusiastic to season 1. That makes us believe that viewers will keep watching, which is fantastic since we did not think of this as a guarantee by any means.

