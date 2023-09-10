The Woman in the Wall season 1 episode 5: Last before finale

As we prepare to see The Woman in the Wall season 1 episode 5 on BBC One next week, what can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost it is important to point out that we are already near the end of the Ruth Wilson series, as shocking as that sounds. There are only six episodes overall, and with that in mind, you can probably be assured that next week’s installment is going to contain some big reveals. Is Lorna closer to getting answers? Absolutely, but at the same time there are some surprises that no one in this world likely saw coming. Be sure to brace yourselves for some dark twists and turns, and for a finale that could be just as shocking as anything we have seen so far … if not even more so.

Want to get a few more details all about it now? Then remember to check out the full The Woman in the Wall season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

Lorna and Colman become unusual allies. Piecing together the information that Aoife brought to Kilkinure, along with the evidence from Father Percy’s murder case, reveals a widespread system. If they follow the threads, they might be able to find where Lorna’s child is. They might solve the mystery of where Aoife is too. But this is bigger than just Lorna and Colman now. Meanwhile, the survivors receive life-changing news and Lorna fears the consequences. Colman’s investigation pinpoints an enemy among friends.

Can this show stick the landing?

That’s probably the biggest question that you are always going to have in a mystery series like this. The biggest thing that gives us hope, ironically, is the star power — we don’t think someone of Wilson’s caliber would sign on here unless there was some real evidence that the ending would be awesome and totally pay off everything that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

