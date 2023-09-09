Quantum Leap season 2 spoilers: Show EP hints at ‘larger mission’

As many of you know at this point, the Quantum Leap season 2 premiere is coming to next month, and from the very start, Ben’s mission has to be clear. How can he find his way back to Addison and everyone else he loves?

What has always made this concept work dating back to the Scott Bakula original is that somehow, it is consistently simple and yet complicated at the same exact time. Just think about it for a moment. In one way, we are seeing Ben have to travel through time and solve a wide array of different problems. Yet, simultaneously he is confronted with a hero’s journey as he works his way back to people he loves.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly now in a new interview, executive producer Chris Grismer suggests that in some ways, season 2 could feel more like the OG series in terms of Ben’s quest. With that being said, he also suggests that this time around, “there could be a larger mission that is driving his leaps and we do see him embrace that more and more.”

One of the stranger things to be aware of entering this season is that as of right now, things are pretty incomplete. While a good chunk of the season was done prior to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes this summer, there is still work to be done. NBC can air a generous batch of episodes this fall but after that, we are venturing more into the great unknown … a place that is actually quite familiar right now since there are so many other shows currently there.

We are expecting a lot more action, drama, and notable guest stars moving forward — after all, Manifest star Melissa Roxburgh is going to have a role to play in the early going.

