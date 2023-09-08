Selling the OC season 3: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes

Following the launch of season 2 today on Netflix, is there a chance that we are going to see a Selling the OC season 3 happen? If so, when could it premiere? If you do find yourself wondering about either of those things at the moment, let’s just say that we are 100% happy to help!

First and foremost here, let’s start off by noting the following: At the time of this writing, Netflix has actually already shared some good news: The Selling Sunset spin-off is going to be back for more! That is one less thing that you have to worry about and with that in mind, we now shift over to the question about possible premiere dates.

We don’t anticipate that the streamer is going to get all that complicated here — odds are, we are going to see more listings and (of course) more drama when we get around to either the spring or summer of next year. Reality shows don’t take anywhere near as long to produce as their scripted counterparts, and that does give them a lot more freedom when it comes to when them back. There’s a chance that season 3 could come sooner to compensate for a loss of programming that is coming due to the WGA strike, but we just have to wait and see on this.

As for a season 4 nothing is confirmed as of yet, but we don’t really foresee the powers-that-be doing a lot to navigate away from having this franchise around for a rather long time. Why wouldn’t they want as much of it as possible? There is virtually no reason to think that they are going to want to cancel this show or any others that have a lower price tag, and also can create some personalities that they can market elsewhere.

In a lot of ways, we tend to think that Netflix is looking at Bravo as an inspiration here and honestly, that makes a ton of sense. Haven’t they shown already what the best thing to do is when it comes to getting as many people as possible to watch your franchise?

(Photo: Netflix.)

