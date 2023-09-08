Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Cameron’s secret plan (day 38)

We have arrived to day 38 in Big Brother 25, and it appears already like one thing can be said with the utmost confidence: We are going to be in a spot now where we’re going to end up seeing a really strange week in the game.

As many of you may know at this point, Cameron is the Head of Household for the second time in three weeks. There was this potential for a lot of chaos but, at the end of the day, he has decided that for whatever reason, nominating Jag and Blue again is the best thing that he can do. Now, it is worth noting that this may not be what he actually wants in the long-term here, as he’s alluded to having another plan that is so secret, not even the Diary Room knows about it right now.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

So what could this secret plan be? It is a fun thing to speculate over, mostly because of the fact that there are a lot of different possibilities. He has noted in the past that he wanted Izzy out, but Red has talked him out of it. Now, Red isn’t there.

The biggest issue that Cameron has in wanting to make this work is rather simple: He doesn’t really have any sort of support in the game. He doesn’t have close allies other than (maybe) Bowie Jane, and no one is going to get rid of his target just because he wants it. Also, how many people are going to use the Veto if he wins, other than maybe Matt to save Jag? It’s possible that Jared would use it to save Blue, but that’s tricky since he wouldn’t know the replacement nominee. There’s a chance that he may just throw the Veto if he gets drawn to play in it.

Related – Get more discussion on Red’s Big Brother 25 eviction tonight

What do you think about Cameron’s secret plan on Big Brother 25 this week?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







