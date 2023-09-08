Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: The new HoH’s plan (day 37)

Earlier tonight, we saw a new Head of Household be crowned in the Big Brother 25 house — so what is the plan going to be?

Well, we should start off here with a reminder that for the second time in three weeks, Cameron has won Head of Household. He should know, at least judging from the tepid response to him winning it, that most of the house is against him.

So what does his plan appear to be at the moment? Well, go ahead and prepare to have your jaw on the ground (or not): He told Bowie Jane tonight that he wants to go after Jag … again. Now, he said it with a laugh, but does that mean he is joking? We doubt it. Since he already tried to evict Jag once and failed at it, ultimately it makes a certain amount of sense that he would do the same thing all over again.

However, that is a really short-term move since all Cameron is doing there is setting himself up to be the next target. If he really wants to have a chance at making it far (other than winning competitions), he needs to figure out a way in which to split up the power group. Jared just put him on the block and, were it not for him winning Veto, he could have been gone. The entirety of his “Legend 25” alliance evicted Red over Jag, someone not in that group. Why aren’t you making a bigger move?

Now, it’s possible that Jag gets nominated alongside Blue or Matt, someone who could use the Veto for him if they win. Bowie has floated Jared’s name to him, but even if he goes up, it’s hard to imagine Cirie letting her son leave the game!

What do you think is going to happen on Big Brother 25 this week?

Do you think that Cameron is really going to target Jag when the dust settles here? Be sure to share below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

