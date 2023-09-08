Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Do you want to know more on that, or at least where the game stands right now? No matter what, we are happy to help!

First and foremost, let’s just begin things by pointing out where things currently stand: There is no new episode tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be an upcoming episode the week after, either. We are still waiting to see what happens when the show comes back to the air but, unfortunately, that will not be for a good while here. The WGA strike remains ongoing and at the time of this writing, there is no apparent end in sight for either that or the SAG-AFTRA strike.

For those wondering on this, our stance pertaining to the strikes is pretty much the same as it’s been for a good while now: Writers and actors deserve a fair deal that sets them up for long-term viability. This is about making sure that they actually are cared for both at the time of the employment and also after the fact with a better streaming residual model, where they have not been getting what they deserve for some time.

Because of the lack of action on the networks and studios here, we are at spot where we’re going to be waiting until at least late January or February — but it could be longer than that. The most we are anticipating in terms of Fire Country episodes for the season is somewhere in the 10-13 range.

Do we have optimism that the creative team can do some good stuff in that span of time? Sure! Of course, with that said, we wish that there was a chance to get a little bit more in the way of story than what we’re ultimately going to have.

